Car crashes into El Cajon apartment building, residents evacuated

Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 19, 2023
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Temporary evacuations were ordered late Tuesday night after a car crashed into the side of an apartment building in El Cajon.

The car slammed into the structure on 360 East Bradley Ave. at around 10:50 p.m., according to authorities at the scene.

Authorities said the collision happened when the driver accidentally stepped on the wrong pedal. The driver was not hurt, and DUI was not a factor in the incident, authorities added.

The crash caused enough concern for emergency crews that several residents were evacuated, and a building inspector was called to the scene.

