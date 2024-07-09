Watch Now
Car crashes into City Heights 7-Eleven store, just misses checkout counter

Early Tuesday morning, a car plowed through the front of a 7-Eleven store in the City Heights area, police said.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 09, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A car plowed through a City Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday morning, taking down the front door and narrowly missing the checkout counter.

According to San Diego Police at the scene, no one was hurt and no one was arrested following the crash at the store on University Avenue, near Fairmount Avenue.

Police said a family was inside the gray Nissan Rogue that went through the storefront at around 4:45 a.m. Police called the crash an accident and they said drugs or alcohol were not considered to be a factor in the collision.

The early morning scene attracted a crowd as the car was towed out of the shop. The sight shocked regular customers in the neighborhood.

“It’s very busy here. There is usually a line," said Catharine La Fond, who lives nearby. "Someone could have got hurt or possibly killed."

While the convenience store had to shut down for several hours, the community expressed gratitude that no one was seriously injured.

