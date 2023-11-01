Car crashes into back of bus on SR-163, bursts into flames

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car burst into flames after slamming into the back of a bus on a San Diego freeway early Wednesday morning, but no major injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on northbound state Route 163 near Genesee Ave. in Linda Vista, the California Highway Patrol reported.

ABC 10News learned the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was able to get out of his vehicle before it caught fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The MTS bus driver, the only person in the bus, was OK.

The cause of the crash is under CHP investigation.