Car crashes, bursts into flames on National City street

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed on a National City street and burst into flames early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., National City Police were called to the 3100 block of E. Plaza Boulevard in response to a Lexus sedan that was on fire.

According to police, the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Responding officers arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses told police they saw a person who was on fire running from the burning wreckage.

Police said a short time later, a burglar alarm went off at a nearby business. Officers discovered the front glass and door of the business was smashed in; it’s believed the driver from the crash had tried to break in, but officers have not been able to track the driver down as of late Wednesday morning.

After the fire was doused, police discovered beer bottles in and around the vehicle.

Additional information on the car and the driver was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call National City Police.