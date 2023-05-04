Car crashes, bursts into flames on I-15 in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two women escaped serious injury after the car they were in burst into flames following a crash on Interstate 15 in San Diego’s Grantville area.

The wreck occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-15 near the transition to Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Subaru BRZ was traveling on the freeway during a period of heavy rain when it spun out and slammed into a barrier. The two female occupants got out of the car as it caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Responding firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but not before it completely destroyed the vehicle.

The two women, who were uninjured in the incident, got a ride from a tow truck.

ABC 10News learned the CHP is investigating the crash.