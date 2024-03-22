Car bursts into flames on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver escaped from his car before it burst into flames off state Route 94 in Lemon Grove Friday morning.

The driver, who was not identified, told ABC 10News he was traveling eastbound on SR-94 at around 12:45 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from his car.

He pulled over on the side of the freeway, near the College Grove Shopping Center, and got out of the vehicle just as it caught fire.

The driver called 911 and responding fire crews doused the flames, but the blaze completely destroyed the car.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fire.

The driver told ABC 10News he just had new spark plugs installed.