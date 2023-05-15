Car bursts into flames on SR-94, driver unharmed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car burst into flames on a San Diego freeway Monday morning, but the driver was able to escape the blaze without injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. on westbound state Route 94 near the transition to Interstate 805.

According to CHP officials, the driver of a small blue car pulled over when flames began coming from the vehicle.

After the driver got out of the car without injuries, responding firefighters safely put out the fire.

CHP officials noted the car was not linked to any collisions, and ABC 10News learned there is no word on what prompted the car to catch fire.