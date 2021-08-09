Fire engulfs car off I-15 in Kensington area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver escaped serious injury after a fire fully engulfed his car off Interstate 15 in the Kensington area early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side of I-15, just north of El Cajon Boulevard.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker learned the driver noticed flames coming from under his Toyota RAV4 and pulled over on the side of the freeway.

After the driver got out, the fire quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Responding firefighters battled the blaze, but it continued to grow despite the amount of water used.

It took more than 15 minutes for crews to finally put out the fire after a chemical fire extinguisher was used.

It remains unclear how the fire started.