Car bursts into flames after multi-vehicle wreck on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 163 in which one of the cars burst into flames.

The collision happened on northbound SR-163, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just before 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led to the wreck were not immediately known, but CHP officials said it involved three vehicles.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene to put out the car fire.

A CHP official confirmed to ABC 10News that one person sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

One other person was treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

The crash and emergency response led to a heavy backup on northbound SR-163 during the typically busy morning commute.