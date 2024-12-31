Can you stick to your 2025 fitness goals?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Increasing physical activity is a top New Year’s resolution for many.

Gyms like Orangetheory see this trend every year, and at their Pacific Beach location, they expect memberships to double next month.

“Every January there's always a big boom,” Orangetheory coach Brooke Knopf said. “I would say it’s almost double the amount of new members we get every year.”

But the hard part is staying consistent, and Knopf said taking the first step is often the biggest hurdle.

“Taking that first step is very scary,” Knopf told ABC 10News. “I think a lot of people are just afraid of failing and that's what holds a lot of people back most of the time.”

So, why do people give up?

According to Knopf, it often comes down to unrealistic expectations or struggling with time and motivation.

She recommends starting small and building from there. Plus, a workout buddy might be the thing you need most.

“Seeking help and also leaning into the community is going to really help you stay accountable,” Knopf noted.

So, whether you're lifting weights or just lifting yourself off the couch, trainers like Knopf want you to remember one thing — the only bad workout is the one you didn’t show up for.