Campers get hands-on experience with science experiments through Curiosity Cube

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You could sense the excitement as four and five-year-old pee wee campers explored the “Curiosity Cube,” a retrofitted shipping container set up with different stations giving hands-on experience with science experiments.

These students are part of one of the camp programs offered by the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

This particular “cube” focused on the elements of bacteria. Students used microscopes to identify, name, and categorize them.

Danielle Chavis, the Curiosity Cube Coordinator, says this program is designed to get kids excited about science, something she says has been noticeably missing since the pandemic started.

She adds, “It brings back that spark in their lives because it’s like now I can touch these things! It’s different from a YouTube video where you’re watching, and you may not have the resources. But here, you have the resources and the opportunity. And you have the opportunity to learn from scientists in your community.”

The Kroc Center offers camps year-round. They are filled for this summer, but signups for next summer begin early next year.