Campaign tent with Trump merchandise asked to move to "designated" location in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s not hard to miss near the lifeguard station in Pacific Beach. The large tent is organized by a small group called Republicans of Pacific Beach.

"I am a volunteer. We come down here once a month, to try to educate people and help them understand the first amendment right and constitution," said Gordon Robbins, member of Republicans of Pacific Beach.

"This is is our free speech event. There is no substantial foot traffic obstruction," said Blake Anderson.

Anderson is the founder of the organization. Earlier this month, the group was approached by park rangers.

"The ranger was professional and explained that there is a city law in effect. Our tables, chairs and tent are now illegal because we are doing political free speech activities," said Anderson.

City officials tell us what Blake does is called “expressive activity." It is protected by the first amendment and is allowed on city plazas. But officials say safety comes first. So if he wants to set up a table in a high-traffic area, he has to do it in a spot designated by the city.

"These little boxes. They could be taken by another group. Someone could come very early. We have been doing this since January of 2021. We have a target audience. I chose this location personally because of the trendy younger voters," said Anderson.

City officials say if the rule is violated, citations start at 100 dollars and go up from there. Blake says he is not moving. If he is issued a citation he says he will take legal action against the city.

City officials tell us the boardwalk is considered a high-traffic area where expressive activity may be established. But groups cannot block access for others or cause a safety hazard. Individuals who are engaged in expressive activity outside of designated areas need to abide by the code amendments and can be provided education or cited by Park Rangers.