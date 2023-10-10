Campaign collecting Halloween costumes for families affected by domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s a campaign collecting gently-used costumes for families affected by domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Your Safe Place,a Family Justice Center downtown, is hosting a Halloween event on Friday for the kids of their clients.

“They have a chance to participate in different art activities, games,” said Delilah Khoshaba. “And then we walk them through a trick-or-treating kind of hallway, where they can knock on doors and get candy.”

The center explains for families where domestic violence is a reality, “normal” holiday traditions – like trick-or-treating at home – may not be an option.

“They’re really happy to come spend Halloween in a normal setting with other children,” said Khoshaba.

Your Safe Placeoffers free and confidential resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, elder abuse and family violence year round.

“They come here seeking restraining orders, help with family court assistance, so we try to give them the resources that they need in a one-stop shop,” said Khoshaba.

The center says they're turning to the community for help. If your kids have gently-worn costumes in the closet they've grown out of or no longer need, the center is accepting both costume and candy donations at their downtown location until 3 p.m. Friday when the event begins.

“We’re just trying to create an environment of normalcy for the kids. And for them to come and have fun and forget about the outside noise and enjoy the holiday,” Khoshaba said.

Drop-off location:

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center

