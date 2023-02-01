Watch Now
Camp Pendleton Marine charged over Pacific Beach hotel assault

Ronnie Toms
Dec. 31, 2022 incident at Pacific Terrace Hotel
Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 14:34:40-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Camp Pendleton Marine accused in a physical altercation with two women at a Pacific Beach hotel.

An official with the City Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC 10News that Sgt. Jason Frink has been charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor assault.

Frink’s arraignment was scheduled for March 1; if convicted, Frink could serve up to six months in jail and pay fines.

On Dec. 31, cell phone video appears to show Frink pushing a front desk clerk at the Pacific Terrace Hotel after she apparently could not find his name in the hotel’s system.

Hotel security guard Ronnie Toms said Frink had become aggressive as the situation unfolded, and she decided she needed to step in.

In a previous interview with ABC 10News, Toms said Frink " came after her and he came after me … it's a life or death situation. All he has to do is just punch me one time and I'm knocked out or I could possibly die. That's it. I had to find an equalizer which was a lamp.”

According to Toms, after she subdued him by striking him with a lamp, his friends came to pick him up before police arrived.

Camp Pendleton officials told ABC 10News in mid-January, "The Marine Corps is currently investigating the incident.”

