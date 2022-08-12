Camp Pendelton drops required face masks indoors for vaccinated individuals

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, CDC officials say.

On Friday, Camp Pendleton announced it's loosening their COVID policy, and will no longer require face masks to be worn indoors for "all vaccinated personnel."

On-base masking update



On August 11th, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 Community Level for San Diego decreased from to 'HIGH' to 'MEDIUM'



As of August 11th, all vaccinated personnel on Camp Pendleton are no longer required to wear a mask in indoor facilities. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 12, 2022

Last month, three military bases reinstated their mask policy, regardless of vaccine status, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Local health officials say the coronavirus is still circulating in the community, and people should stay up to date on vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and follow recommended guidelines.

