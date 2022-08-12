Watch Now
Camp Pendelton drops required face masks indoors for vaccinated individuals

Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 12, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, CDC officials say.

On Friday, Camp Pendleton announced it's loosening their COVID policy, and will no longer require face masks to be worn indoors for "all vaccinated personnel."

Last month, three military bases reinstated their mask policy, regardless of vaccine status, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Local health officials say the coronavirus is still circulating in the community, and people should stay up to date on vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and follow recommended guidelines.

