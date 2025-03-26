CalTrans to invest $24 million in San Diego area infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Caltrans announced on Wednesday that the California Transportation Commission allocated $1 billion in infrastructure spending, including more than $24 million for projects in San Diego County.

Tech upgrades, storm resiliency, and other safety improvements are the target of this spending that, “will make California communities safer, cleaner and healthier,” according to a Cal Trans press release.

One third of the funding comes from the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2021, and another $301 million is from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Most of the San Diego area funding is for various improvements to highways and bridges, with two SANDAG projects for active transit and rail included.

“As California continues adapting to evolving transportation realities, it is important that we invest in emergent technologies to enhance system-wide safety for the public,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in the press release. “Today’s action dedicates vital funding for upgrades that will protect our infrastructure now and well into the future.”

The projects in San Diego County that received funding are listed below.

$2.1 million on SR-56 in Carmel Valley

This funding will install lighting, improve pavement, and upgrade facilities to American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

$3.2 million on SR-78 near Ramona

Funding will fix pavement and drainage systems, replace road signs, and upgrade facilities to ADA standards.

$7.2 million on I-5 at Old Town Viaduct Bridge

Caltrans says a compromised longitudinal joint in the bridge could allow storm water and debris to infiltrate, which would threaten the safety of the entire structure. This funding will repair the compromised joint.

$5 million in San Diego County along Routes 15, 52, 94, 163, and 805 at various locations

Several communications hubs have been broken into and their fiber optic cables and copper wiring was stolen, disrupting the Transportation Management System meant to update drivers in real-time. This funding will replace and repair these communications hubs.

$5.2 million to SANDAG for the 8th Street and Roosevelt Ave Active Transportation Corridor, National City

SANDAG will build an Active Transportation Corridor with bike and walking paths along 8th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in National City.

$1.7 million to SANDAG for the Sorrento to Miramar LOSSAN rail corridor

This project is another of SANDAGs efforts to improve rail service along the LOSSAN corridor. It will add double-tracks and straighten curves along the loop in the corridor from I-805 in Sorrento Valley to Miramar Road, through Carroll Canyon.