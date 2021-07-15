Caltrans San Diego holds 'Clean California' hiring event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – In a push to clean up the state’s highways and create more jobs, Caltrans is looking to bring in more workers as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “California Comeback Plan.”

On Thursday morning, Caltrans opened a “Clean California Hiring Event” at their District 11 office in San Diego’s Old Town in hopes of hiring up to 50 new employees.

The Clean California initiative is described as a “multi-year $1 billion cleanup effort” that “will create thousands of jobs, remove litter, and engage communities in beautification efforts across the state.”

Job applications for the hiring event are being accepted until 2 p.m. at the District 11 office on 4050 Taylor Street (San Diego, 92110).

ABC 10News learned starting salaries would be approximately $36,000 a year with benefits.

For those who are not able to apply at Thursday’s event, Caltrans officials said more information on how to apply for jobs with the department can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11.