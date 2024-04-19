Watch Now
Caltrans plans weekend closure of section of westbound SR-54 starting Friday night

Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 14:31:13-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Caltrans crews will close all lanes of westbound state Route 54 at Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way as well as the westbound SR-54 connector ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 805 at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The section of highway will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday for storm related emergency repairs to drainage systems under the roadway and a sinkhole on the shoulder, a Caltrans statement reads.

The state transportation agency is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes unless necessary. All westbound SR-54 motorists will be detoured to the Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way off-ramp, continue on Plaza Bonita Center Way and turn left on Sweetwater Road to the following detours:

  • Access to northbound or southbound I-805: continue on Sweetwater Road to the northbound I-805 Sweetwater Road on-ramp, the southbound on-ramp is just east of the northbound on-ramp; and
  • Access to westbound SR-54: continue on Sweetwater Road/30th Street and turn left on Highland Avenue to the Highland Avenue/Fourth Avenue westbound SR-54 on-ramp.

According to the agency, motorists looking to travel west from northbound and southbound SR-125 are advised to use SR-94.
The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, check here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
