Caltrans plans weekend closure of section of westbound SR-54 starting Friday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Caltrans crews will close all lanes of westbound state Route 54 at Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way as well as the westbound SR-54 connector ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 805 at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The section of highway will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday for storm related emergency repairs to drainage systems under the roadway and a sinkhole on the shoulder, a Caltrans statement reads.

The state transportation agency is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes unless necessary. All westbound SR-54 motorists will be detoured to the Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way off-ramp, continue on Plaza Bonita Center Way and turn left on Sweetwater Road to the following detours:



Access to northbound or southbound I-805: continue on Sweetwater Road to the northbound I-805 Sweetwater Road on-ramp, the southbound on-ramp is just east of the northbound on-ramp; and

Access to westbound SR-54: continue on Sweetwater Road/30th Street and turn left on Highland Avenue to the Highland Avenue/Fourth Avenue westbound SR-54 on-ramp.

According to the agency, motorists looking to travel west from northbound and southbound SR-125 are advised to use SR-94.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, check here.