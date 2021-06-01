Calls for action after sea lion is reportedly killed on beach in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Activists say more needs to be done to protect sea lions along the La Jolla coast after they say one was died after harassment by people last week.

Members of the Sierra Club Seal Society, a group that attempts to monitor crowds near the animals in La Jolla and seek to educate people about keeping their distance, say a large group was spotted harassing a year-old sea lion last Tuesday evening.

“They pushed this yearling against the rocks there and they probed it and poked it and it couldn’t get away," said Carol Archibald. The sea lion was found dead the next morning. The Seal Society suspects it suffered a fatal spine injury during the harassment.

The group says they have spotted a dramatic increase in the number of people approaching, touching, and abusing the animals during the pandemic. “What we need is a full-time ranger there," said Archibald. "And we also need a night guard in the evenings so the sea lions can be protected.”

Tuesday, San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava will hold a press conference to urge the public to keep their distance from the animals.

In an interview Monday with ABC 10News, LaCava said there's been a surge of people to La Jolla beaches who may not be regular visitors because the beaches have been open for most of the pandemic. Unfortunately, he said the pandemic also led to shortages in city staff, including in the park ranger department.

“We need to have more official voices out there guiding the public, educating them," he said.

LeCava says he believes staffing will return to normal once pandemic restrictions end in June, allowing a ranger to be present in La Jolla more often. The end of the restrictions will also allow the city to return to a pre-pandemic practice of using interns as additional monitors of the situation in the area.

The city will also be putting in more signage and stenciling to warn people to keep their distance from the sea lions. “We want to make sure that they have a safe, enjoyable time when they come, and that we protect the wildlife while we’re doing that," LeCava said.