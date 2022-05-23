Watch
Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

Haven Daley/AP
FILE— Signs alert visitors to the severe drought in Mendocino, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday, May 23, 2022, to impose mandatory, statewide restrictions on water use if people don't start using less on their own as the drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:44:43-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don't start using less as a drought drags on.

He raised the possibility Monday in a meeting with local water agencies that supply major urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Democratic governor has called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use but has so far avoided mandatory, sweeping cuts to water use.

He may be changing his approach after water use went up dramatically in March. He's urging the local water agencies to ramp up their conservation messaging to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions

