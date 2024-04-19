California spending millions to address encampments, San Diego gets none

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is dedicating $192 million to helping people move out of tents on the streets and into homes.

"It's not what you see; it's what you don't see. It's cleaning up these encampments," Newsom said when asked what difference people will see in their communities when this funding is implemented.

The Governor's office revealed a list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding. San Diego was not on the list.

A spokesperson for the City of San Diego says the City did not apply for this round of funding, saying: "We have three significant awards under this grant program and are focusing our resources on delivering results with the money we’ve been awarded."

Those awards include:

Downtown - E Street: $2.45 million

County Collaboration - San Diego Riverbed: $3.7 million

I-15 Corridor: $3.2 million

Newsom also issued a fact sheet addressing increasing oversight when it comes to how local agencies are spending the funding.

The announcement comes just over a week after a state audit reported that San Diego needs to improve how it spends and keeps track of money used to tackle homelessness.

In response to the Governor's announcement, Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement reading in part:

In San Diego County, Oceanside is the only city receiving money from this round of funding.

A full list of jurisdictions awarded money is below: