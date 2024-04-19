California spending millions to address encampments, San Diego gets none

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is dedicating $192 million to helping people move out of tents on the streets and into homes.
"It's not what you see; it's what you don't see. It's cleaning up these encampments," Newsom said when asked what difference people will see in their communities when this funding is implemented.
The Governor's office revealed a list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding. San Diego was not on the list.
A spokesperson for the City of San Diego says the City did not apply for this round of funding, saying: "We have three significant awards under this grant program and are focusing our resources on delivering results with the money we’ve been awarded."
Those awards include:
- Downtown - E Street: $2.45 million
- County Collaboration - San Diego Riverbed: $3.7 million
- I-15 Corridor: $3.2 million
Newsom also issued a fact sheet addressing increasing oversight when it comes to how local agencies are spending the funding.
The announcement comes just over a week after a state audit reported that San Diego needs to improve how it spends and keeps track of money used to tackle homelessness.
In response to the Governor's announcement, Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement reading in part:
In San Diego County, Oceanside is the only city receiving money from this round of funding.
A full list of jurisdictions awarded money is below:
- The city of Anaheim will receive $3.1 million
- The city of Chico will receive $2.7 million
- The city of Fresno will receive $10.9 million
- The City of Los Banos will receive $11.8 million
- The City of Oakland will receive $7.2 million
- The City of Oceanside will receive $11.4 million
- The City of Ojai will receive $12.7 million
- The City of San Bernardino will receive $4.6 million
- The City of Santa Cruz will receive $4 million
- The Humboldt County Continuum of Care will receive $3.4 million
- Los Angeles County will receive $51.5 million
- Marin County will receive an award of $18.2 million
- Monterey County will receive an award of $11.1 million
- Nevada County will receive $2.5 million
- Santa Barbara County will receive $7.9 million
- San Mateo County will receive $14.1 million
- The Tehama County Continuum of Care will receive $14.1 million