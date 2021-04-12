Watch
California re-opens enrollment for health insurance coverage

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state's health insurance exchange, talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
Peter Lee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has re-opened enrollment for its state health insurance exchange.

People can now purchase health insurance plans from Covered California through the end of the year. Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said Monday the goal is to get more people to buy health insurance.

New federal subsidies are available that could lower monthly premiums for some people by $1,000 or more in some cases. To get the subsidies, people must be legal U.S. residents who can't get affordable health insurance from their job and meet certain income requirements.

Most people who can't get coverage through their employer would be eligible for assistance.

More information on Covered California is online here.

