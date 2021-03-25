California power grid operators try to avert blackout replay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board overseeing the management of California’s power grid approved a plan aimed at averting blackouts that rolled across parts of the state in August during a punishing heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator governing board voted Wednesday to approve a plan that would establish financial incentives to provide power when supplies are tight.

The power grid operators ordered utilities to cut electricity to customers on a rotating basis for around an hour over two days last summer, cutting power to more than 800,000 homes and businesses.

A report blamed outages on poor planning and market practices that allowed power to be exported out of state.