California OKs 1st Filipino American as attorney general

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, California State Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda, Calif. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Bonta was named California's next attorney general by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Rob Bonta
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:49:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved the state’s first Filipino American to hold the top law enforcement job in the nation’s most populous state.

They say the progressive Democrat is taking office during a critical debate over racial justice and the changing role of police.

Rob Bonta on Thursday became California’s second attorney general of Asian descent, following Kamala Harris. Harris’ rise to U.S. senator and now vice president illustrates the prominence of the job.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last month nominated the 49-year-old assemblyman from the east San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda to succeed Xavier Becerra.

Becerra resigned to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
