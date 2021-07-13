California officials reverse course after school mask rules update

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- After initially stating students who do not wear face masks indoors would not be allowed onto campuses, California public health officials reversed course and suggested individual school districts would decide on the enforcement of mask rules.

On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for the 2021-22 school year “to align with the CDC to reinforce the shared priority of full in-person instruction for students.”

The state's guidance update followed the CDC's announcement last week that vaccinated teachers and students can attend campus classes without having to wear a face covering. After the CDC update, California announced that it would continue to require face coverings in schools.

In the updated guidance published Monday, masks are still optional outdoors at California K-12 schools, but students and adults sharing spaces with students in K-12 schools will be required to wear masks indoors unless they have an approved exemption.

Additionally, students who will not wear a mask will not be allowed to attend class on campus, the guidance stated. Schools would then have to offer alternative education for students who can't be on campus if they won't wear a face covering.

However, hours after announcing the updated state guidance, the California Department of Public Health tweeted: "California’s school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction."

A spokesperson for Gov. Newsom told the Los Angeles Times on Monday evening that local school officials would be able to make their own decisions on how to enforce mask rules.

State officials did not say when a clarified version of the updated guidance would be issued.

Meanwhile, California continues to recommend that everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine who is a part of the K-12 community gets the vaccine.