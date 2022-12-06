California leaders intend to hold oil refiners accountable for price gauging

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — For months, gas prices were breaking records in California. In May, prices exceeded $6.

Now, California leaders are proposing to hold oil refiners responsible for record-breaking gas prices in the fall that left many cutting corners.

"I would fill up on E-85 just because it's much cheaper. The cost of two full tanks on E-85 was the cost of one whole on the 81," explained Jeremy Martin.

Martin said luckily, he has a work truck because he drives an hour and a half to work. He said with high prices, he could see how families are being impacted.

"Maybe they would choose they would rather get groceries than gas," he added.

A proposal announced Monday would set a maximum gross gas refining margin by the gallon and would make oil companies pay up if they exceed it. The margin would be reviewed yearly, according to the proposal.

It also states there would be an option for refiners to seek an exemption. The company would have to file a statement but under the penalty of perjury.

The money from the penalty would go into a Price-Gouging Penalty Fund. The money in that fund would go back to Californians.

California driver Tyler Overton thinks holding the oil companies accountable is a good thing.

"I'm all for taxing the oil companies," he said. "They're making record profits, and people in California are paying hand over fist for gas."

State leaders claimed oil companies recorded record profits while Californians were paying more at the pump.