California Language Academy sends donated items to Turkey, needs volunteers

SAN DIEGO — The California Language Academy's (CLA) office is covered in boxes, tape, and clothing.

The space has become their workshop for boxing up donated items and getting them ready to ship to Turkey.

"I wish I could be there right now. We are trying to do our best here," said Yasin Deniz, who is originally from Turkey and works for the CLA.

Deniz and his staff put out a request for donated items to send overseas after Turkey and Syria were struck by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, killing more than 20,000 people.

"My heart is breaking constantly," said Sinam Yilmaz, who is originally from Istanbul.

Yilmaz is a small business owner in San Diego, but when she found out about CLA's efforts she volunteered immediately.

"Not being able to do anything there, this is pretty much our only way to do something for our people," said Yilmaz.

Goods like clothes, food, sleeping bags, baby formula, and more are being wrapped in trash bags and packaged into cardboard boxes to prevent them from being damaged in Turkey's winter weather.

CLA donated roughly 70 palettes worth of items within the first three days of the donation drive.

"Pretty much mind-blowing to see how many people are feeling our pain and they're actually trying to do something for us," said Yilmaz.

The boxes are driven to Los Angeles, where they are then flown to Turkey with the help of the Turkish Embassy, according to Deniz.

CLA is still in need of donations, as well as volunteers to help sort through and deliver the donations.

Baby items, like formula and clothes, are especially needed.



