California is now offering up to $2,000 to buy an e-bike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California’s E-Bike Incentive Project officially begins accepting applications on Wednesday, Dec. 18, offering a voucher for up to $2,000 towards the purchase of an electric bike.

California residents aged 18 or older who meet income requirements will be eligible to receive the incentive voucher that is applied to the purchase of a new, qualified electric bike.

Priority applicants must have an annual household income below 225% of the federal poverty level, or $33,885 for an individual, to receive the full amount.

Those who make less than 300% of the federal poverty level, or $45,180, are eligible for the base incentive voucher worth $1,750.

Applicants also receive priority status if they reside in a disadvantaged or low-income community as defined by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment and the California Air Resources Board.

The voucher can also be applied to the cost of a helmet, bike lock, mirrors, lights and other accessories, as well as assembly and delivery fees.

The process may take up to 60 days after an application for approval, and buyers must receive the voucher before purchasing a bike; the voucher cannot be applied retroactively.

The vouchers can only go to bikes with motors of 750 watts or less. More information, including a list of eligible e-bikes, is available at ebikeincentives.org