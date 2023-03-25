Watch Now
California Highway Patrol: Car strikes, badly injures pedestrian on SR-163

Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old San Diego man was severely injured Friday when a car hit him as he stood on state Route 163 in the Birdland area, trying to flag down help following a traffic accident he had just been involved in.

The man got out of his damaged Nissan Sentra on the northbound side of the freeway shortly before 1 a.m., after it veered out of control for unknown reasons and crashed into a center-median wall near Genesee Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, as the man was on foot, attempting to get passing motorists' attention, an oncoming Toyota Camry struck him, CHP Public-Affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of major trauma, Matias said.

The driver of the Camry, a 26-year-old San Diego man, was unhurt, according to the Highway Patrol.

