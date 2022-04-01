California ends proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test requirement for indoor mega events

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – The requirement for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test at indoor mega events was officially lifted Friday in California, though still strongly recommended.

Indoor mega events include those with 1,000 or more people, while outdoor mega events include 10,000 or more people.

California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) website states that “This shift acknowledges that while case rates and hospitalizations are declining statewide from their peak during the Omicron surge, Indoor Mega Events continue to involve several factors that increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

While the requirement has been lifted statewide, venues and event organizers can continue to have their own COVID-19 safety protocols in place

The San Diego Convention Center has a busy year of mega events through December.

“More than 90 events are on the calendar for this year. Some will continue to have the requirement for their events. It’s largely dependent on the type of the event, size of event, the audience expectations, will attendees want that requirement to be in place,” said Maren Dougherty, the executive director of communications and marketing for the convention center.

“Some of our events are continuing to require masks for all attendees regardless of vaccination status, some are strongly recommending masks while indoors, some have actually opted to have the requirement for vaccination or negative test in place even when they fell under than 1,000 person threshold.”

More than 100,000 attendees are expected at this year’s Comic-Con in July.

“We do expect a full Comic-Con in July. It’s a little too soon to know what decisions will be made around protocols for that particular event, so I would encourage people to stay tuned to our website, to Comic Con’s website,” she said.

A spokesperson for Pechanga Area said Friday night’s San Diego Gulls game will go by the state’s new guidance, and only strongly recommend that people be vaccinated or have a negative test.

A spokesperson for San Diego State University sent ABC 10News a statement saying, “San Diego State University is currently assessing the updated California Department of Public Health guidance as it related to large, indoor events, and will share any changes with our campus community.”

“Before coming to an event at the convention center or really any venue in San Diego, I would always recommend that attendees check with organizers about what protocols are in place,” said Dougherty.

The CDPH also said that there are no capacity limits or social distancing requirements in place at mega events.