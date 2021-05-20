Watch
California drivers' cars attacked with BBs or pellets

California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 20, 2021
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The windows of numerous vehicles have been shattered by BBs or pellets on Southern California freeways since April.

The shootings have occurred primarily on a 45-mile stretch of the State Route 91 freeway between Cerritos and Riverside. No injuries have been reported so far in the string of shootings, which are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said there were four more shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 60.

