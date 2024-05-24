Watch Now
California DMV making changes to speed up service, create shorter wait times

Posted at 1:53 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 16:53:25-04

(KGTV) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is promising some changes that could mean shorter lines and faster service.

In recent years, DMV officials said it has digitized many of its services and 90% of transactions are available online.

As part of an effort to increase efficiency, starting June 3, DMV customers will be required to use self-service kiosks for actions such as:

  • Vehicle registration renewals
  • Driver’s license renewals that don’t require an in-person visit
  • Requests for copies of vehicle registration records, which show a vehicle’s ownership history
  • Requests for copies of driver’s license records, which show a driver’s history
  • Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license/identification card

DMV officials said they believe these changes could reduce office visits by 200,000 customers per month.
For more information on the changes, click here.

