California Congressman questions IBWC use of funds after investigation

SAN DIEGO — A California Congressman is calling for transparency from the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) after what he calls "unacceptable cost overruns."

On February 9, Representative Darrell Issa sent a letter to the IBWC outlining his concerns with the commissions use of funds.

The issue arose after the commission requested an additional $150 million dollars for "maintenance needs" for the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) according to Rep. Issa.

The Congressman was instrumental in previously approving $300 million dollars for the SBIWTP in 2020, which did not include the recently requested $150 million dollars.

"(The IBWC) has not been well run, they have admitted that they didn't even look at the records showing that they were deferring maintenance and running up a deficit off books," Rep. Issa told ABC 10News Reporter Natalie Chuck.

Maria Giner became the IBWC U.S. Section Commissioner in August of 2021.

She says since coming into the role, "Uncovering all of these issues has been very challenging."

In the letter, Rep. Issa outlines a lists of demands from the IBWC, including an explanation for deferred maintenance in the past, a cost justification for an additional $300 million dollars, and whether any audits of the IBWC have been performed.

"We are very much looking forward to collaborating with Congressman Issa and his interest in the region and making sure it doesn't happen again... And we do have plans on how to address that," said Giner.

Giner did not reveal specifics, but said they are working to draft a response for Rep. Issa by Friday.