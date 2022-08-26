California Attorney General commends San Diego 'red flag laws' aimed at preventing gun violence

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta visited San Diego on Thursday to commend local efforts to prevent gun violence and encourage other parts of California to do the same.

“There have been over 400 mass shootings so far just this year…more mass shootings this year than there are days in the calendar,” said Bonta.

In a press conference, Bonta called gun violence nationwide “sickening” and “unacceptable.”

“Others should take San Diego’s lead…be aggressive. Use the tool that is there…the tool that can prevent mass shootings,” he said.

The tool Bonta is referring to is GVROs: gun violence restraining orders.

GVROs are also known as “red flag laws.” They temporarily remove firearms from the hands of potentially dangerous people.

“Over the past 5 years…we have obtained gun violence restraining orders against 900 individuals,” said San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott.

Elliott says it’s an approach that’s working here. Attorney General Bonta urged other parts of the state to utilize similar policies and encouraged all Californians to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.

“If you see something as a Californian, you can say something. If you hear something you can do something,” he said.

Bonta also announced that the California Department of Justice has grant money available right now for local law enforcement agencies looking to expand gun protection programs.