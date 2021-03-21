California adopts 3-foot distancing rule for classrooms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Students in California classrooms can sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 under new guidelines adopted by the state as school officials figure out how to reopen campuses closed for a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state recommendations announced Saturday came a day after federal health officials relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools nationwide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in most schools. Local leaders will have the final say on distancing.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest, said it would stick with the 6-foot rule.

