CalFire: Upgraded website allows for easier access

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) announced Monday that it has a new website that officials said will provide "an enhanced, modernized web experience" for residents and employees.

The new website address is the same: www.fire.ca.gov.

According to a press release, the redesigned website allows users to more easily access information about fire prevention, hiring and recruitment, reported incidents, wildfire preparedness and other topics.

CalFire officials said analytics and site visits drove the redesign, which represents "a significant improvement" from the former website.

Chief Joe Tyler, CalFire director, said the agency paid close attention to messaging about its capabilities, commitment, mission and values.

"One of the primary objectives of the redesign was to ensure that our website accurately represents our organization while providing critical information and helpful resources for the public when they need it," Tyler said.

CalFire will launch the second phase of its website development in the coming months, which will also include a standalone recruitment website: www.JoinCALFIRE.com.

That site will be dedicated to potential job candidates, and offer guidance on the hiring process and applying for a position, according to CalFire.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.