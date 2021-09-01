Caldor Fire victim with San Diego ties seeking help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Caldor Fire, which started on August 14 just south of Lake Tahoe, has now burned close to 200,000 acres. Brent and Tiffany DeVos, who live in the small town of Grizzly Flats, knew things didn't look good right from the beginning and immediately evacuated.

"They said it was going to be about a 37 percent chance of evacuation, so I went ahead and added 20 to that and got the family out."

Brent could tell by how fast the flames were moving and jumping that firefighters were going to have a tough time saving homes and structures. All he and his family could do was hold on to hope.

"I was really hoping there would be a good chance that the house was still going to be there, but you could see the flames coming and everything."

The Caldor Fire has now damaged or destroyed over 400 structures, which unfortunately includes the DeVos home. Tiffany says once they found out their home was gone it relieved a lot of stress, but at the same time it added some as well.

'Our 4-year-old is having separation anxiety because she doesn't really understand why or how she lost all of her belongings and why we are living in a small trailer. There are really no words to express how you feel, you just want to go home and you can't."

The family is blessed by the support they are receiving from family and friends including Tiffany's sister Shannon, who lives in San Diego. While Shannon says can't be there with her sister, she has started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

"I just wanted to do something and I'm so far away my presence there isn't needed. They are already staying in a 30-foot trailer. They need help financially, so trying to contribute is the only way we can support right now."

