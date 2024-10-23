Cal State San Marcos Pride Center: Safe place for LGBTQ+ students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Pride Center at Cal State San Marcos stands out with its vibrant, colorful exterior and interior.

When you walk through the doors, there is a sense of pride on every wall. Take a look at this bookcase, all the books are color coordinated.

"Coming into this center is amazing. Never once did I think as a student I would actually have a place that I felt comfortable," said Jay Franklin.

Franklin attended Cal State San Marcos in the early 2000s. He said at that time, he was called profanities by other students because he was gay.

“I said, ‘hell no.’ I tossed my hair back and said I am not going to let this happen,” Franklin said.

He became a student leader and helped create the Pride Center on campus. One of their first events had just three people.

That number has grown significantly from back in the day. Just under 1,000 students have visited the center in the last 30 days.

“It has never stopped. I’ve always wanted to watch this campus grow and see our representation,” he added.

“I think it’s important for the space to reflect our values,” said Cameron Munn, a lead peer educator.

Munn is following in Franklin’s footsteps.

The community center is not only a safe space for students. Munn also organizes events like an inclusive prom.

“It gives them the opportunity to express themselves to their full potential. We’ve seen that really helps them propel into the real world,” Munn said.

“I am hoping for continued growth. Visibility. We are showing up as our authentic selves,” Franklin said.

