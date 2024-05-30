Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cal Fire San Diego will suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in San Diego County, authorities said Thursday.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1, and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves, Cal Fire officials said.

"Due to increased fire risk, we are suspending all burn permits effective June 1," said Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham. ``This measure is essential to safeguard our communities and resources during this heightened period of danger."

As a reminder, CAL FIRE will suspend burn permits in San Diego County this Saturday (June 1st). pic.twitter.com/TqJKq7pR2D — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 30, 2024

Since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 1,250 wildfires.

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra time to prepare for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

