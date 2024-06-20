CAL FIRE seeing more wildfires so far this year compared to last year

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Wildfires are happening more often and they're more intense so far this year, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.

This comes as firefighters continue to battle multiple fires across the state.

"I think it's starting to dry out a little sooner this year," said CAL FIRE Capt. Mike Cornette.

So far this year there have been 2,100 fires and 90,000 acres burned across the state.

That's compared to 1,800 fires and only 5,000 acres burned around the same time last year.

Cornette said they've increased staff locally and their aerial firefighting capabilities.

It's how they were able to put out a brush fire near Lake Jennings in Lakeside ten days ago.

They also had help from other agencies.

"The aircraft come in. They slow down the fire. Then the firefighters are able to get in and fully extinguish it," he said.

Further north in Los Angeles County, fire crews are making progress on the Post Fire that has forced evacuations.

Meanwhile, Cornette said San Diegans need to stay prepared.

He recommends downloading the SD Emergencyapp to get wildfire alerts and updates.

He also said to create a 100-foot defensible space around your home to prevent fire from spreading to it.

"When you are doing your defensible space around your home, do it in the morning when it's cooler," Cornette said.

