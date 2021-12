SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Cal Fire San Diego advised San Diegans that smoke visible in parts of the county on Thursday was part of a controlled burn in an area near Ramona.

Agency officials said crews carried out a 40-acre, brush-clearing controlled burn in the Witch Creek area -- east of Ramona, south of SR-78 -- in the morning hours.

The smoke was expected to be visible throughout the day, according to Cal Fire.