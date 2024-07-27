Cal Fire: Grove Fire 60% contained; 863 acres burned

SUNSHINE SUMMIT (CNS) - Firefighters today continued to make progress containing the 863-acre Grove Fire that broke out in rural northeastern San Diego County, caused by a lightning spark.

``Most evacuation warnings have been lifted except in areas close to the perimeter of the blaze. Acreage is the same, with minimal activity over the evening to continue efforts. One additional firefighter suffered a minor heat- related injury,'' a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire. Containment was at 60% as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

There were 374 personnel, five helicopters, 20 engines, five bulldozers, 12 water tenders and 14 fire crews assigned to battle the blaze, along with 82 other personnel, according to Cal Fire.

As ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the southeast-moving blaze, sheriff's deputies cleared residents out of homes closest to its leading edges.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was in operation at Warner Springs Community Resource Center.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Wednesday while working to corral the blaze, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

``We are coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize impacts on cultural and heritage resources,'' Cal Fire said in an update Thursday night.

A heavy lightning storm moved through the area just before the blaze erupted, and investigators concluded that the atmospheric electrical activity ignited it, according to Cal Fire.

