Cal Fire crews respond to 50-acre brush fire in Valley Center area

Sky10 flew over a brush fire near Lilac Road in the Valley Center area Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire in the Valley Center area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the agency, crews were first sent to the area of Lilac and Keys Creek roads just before 2 p.m. The fire initially had a moderate rate of spread, growing to 50 acres by 2:34 p.m., Cal Fire says.

Cal Fire says there was an immediate structure threat, but no evacuations were announced at this point.

This is a developing story. Sky10 will fly over the scene for an aerial view of the fire.

