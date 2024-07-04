Cal Fire concerned about fireworks-related fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Large fires are starting across San Diego County and happening at perhaps the worst possible time.

Cal Fire San Diego says that on July 4, 2023, five fires were started in the county by fireworks.

The biggest one happened off Interstate 15 in Deer Springs. It grew to about three and a half acres before firefighters put it out.

All fireworks in San Diego are illegal. But clearly, that doesn't stop some San Diegans.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Brent Pascua says to call 911 if you see any non-professional shows that start a fire.

Firefighters are already working long days. Just this week, they've battled the Kitchen Creek Fire, the McCain Fire, and, on Tuesday, the Border Fire.

"We're not exhausted yet, but we are getting tired," Pascua says. "We are off to a quick start. We hope it doesn't continue like this."

Data from Cal Fire shows that from 2012 to 202, more than 8,000 fires were started by fireworks in California.

This fire season is already off to a roaring start, too.

"Last year at this time, our total acres burned were 6,000 for the state. We're at 90,000 now," Pascua added.

That includes those large fires in the county, too.

"This heat that we're having in San Diego and all the dry fuel we have out there, it has potential for a bad fire," he said.

He hopes Fourth of July fireworks don't add to the already difficult summer.

"We're just preparing for the worst, hoping for the best," Pascua said.