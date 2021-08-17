Cajon Valley Union School District students return to schools

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Students in the Cajon Valley Union School District returned to schools on Tuesday for full-time, in-person learning, but some parents had mixed feelings about the return to classrooms.

ABC 10News was at Flying Hills School of the Arts in El Cajon as teachers and staff members reunited with students.

Parents waited in line to get their children checked in. Some were excited to get them back on campus full time for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“I’m so excited for them to be at school. It’s a completely different experience having him home and doing home school than him at school,” said parent Dina Boutrols.

Some other parents like Shawn O’Bryan felt nervous as San Diego County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m a little scared, to be honest with you. I don’t want my kids getting sick, especially because this is now going to the kids side. When it was the adults, we could take care of ourselves. But with the kids, they rub their eyes, their mouth, it’s a bit scary,” he told ABC 10News.

Flying Hills School of the Arts Principal Mike Kuhfal said parents should feel confident their students are in good hands.

The Cajon Valley Union School District was one of the first districts in the county to return to in-person learning last year. Over the summer, they hosted several programs on their campuses.

Kuhfal said they follow CDC guidelines and already have the proper protocol in place to keep their students and staff safe.

Masks will be worn by students and staff while indoors, vaccinated or not.

Kuhfal added, "We want to make sure temperature checks are being done at home -- if they have a fever of 100 or more, they stay home. Make sure that they haven't been exposed to anyone who had has covid for 14 days, and that they don't have any symptoms."

For the families that aren’t comfortable returning to campus, they had the option to transfer to an online program which is run out of a designated school with online teachers.