Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Richard Shotwell
<p>In a Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 photo, Caitlyn Jenner participates in E!'s "I Am Cait" panel at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA, in Pasadena, Calif. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, that it plans a Spring 2017 publication for a memoir by Jenner. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)</p>
Caitlyn Jenner to appear in 'Transparent'
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 17:16:35-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for California governor.

The reality TV personality and former Olympian is consulting with Republican advisers about whether she will join the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election this year.

A spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association says Jenner spoke to the group's executive director about a potential run. The celebrity activist and longtime Republican would stand out in a field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Election officials are reviewing petition signatures to determine if the recall qualifies for the ballot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!