Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for California governor.

The reality TV personality and former Olympian is consulting with Republican advisers about whether she will join the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election this year.

A spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association says Jenner spoke to the group's executive director about a potential run. The celebrity activist and longtime Republican would stand out in a field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Election officials are reviewing petition signatures to determine if the recall qualifies for the ballot.