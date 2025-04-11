Buying bunnies, chicks as Easter gifts strongly discouraged

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As they do each year when Easter approaches, shelter officials and animal rescue groups are urging people not to buy rabbits or baby chicks as holiday gifts for children.

Buying or adopting a live animal on a whim often leads to abandonment when the novelty wears off and families realize they're not equipped to properly care for the pets.

Instead of a live animal, rescue groups recommend buying a stuffed toy bunny or chocolate candy rabbit for kids' Easter baskets.

John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, a nonprofit animal shelter in Encinitas, told City News Service that he's seen the damage caused by the Easter gift phenomenon firsthand.

"I thought this problem had gone away, until some of my neighbors had small children and they started buying them new bunnies every Easter. Three to four weeks later they would end up in my yard (or as dinner for the coyotes in the area)," Van Zante said.

"I tried to convince them to get stuffed toy rabbits for the kids, but they insisted that they loved live rabbits, and the promised to take care of them. And if they decided they didn't want them anymore, they would be safe if they let them loose because `Rabbits are wildlife. They'll be okay."'

In fact, domestic rabbits are not the same as wild rabbits and are not equipped to survive outside.

"I also thought the days of people giving baby chicks were over. Again, nope," Van Zante told CNS. "One of my daughters and her husband have chickens. They've always gotten them as babies and kept them their entire lives. But I remember her saying they went in to buy baby chicks and there were families in there buying `Easter chicks.' Chickens can be noisy, and fragrant. If you get a chick who ends up being a rooster, it won't take long for your neighbors to really not like you. They're cute when they're little `peepers.' But when the fuzz falls out and the feathers begin to grow in, they're very unattractive. By then the kids are tired of feeding and cleaning."

Van Zant said the RCHS does have rabbits available for adoption, and counselors interview potential adopters to make sure they're really interested in caring for the animals, "and not just as a prop for Easter."

Colleen O'Brien, senior vice president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said buying animals as gifts "teaches kids the dangerous lesson that these thinking, feeling individuals are toys that can be tossed aside when the children tire of them. Animal companions are a years-long commitment, not a holiday prop, and PETA urges everyone never to give any animal as a gift.

"When people are ready to add an animal to their family, PETA reminds them to always adopt, never buy from a breeder or pet store — and that goes for rabbits and chickens, too."

California pet stores are prohibited from selling dogs, cats and rabbits unless they are obtained from a public animal control agency, shelter or rescue organization, under Assembly Bill 485, which took effect in January 2019.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, then a member of the state Assembly, later authored AB 2152, sponsored by the San Diego Humane Society, which closed a loophole in AB485 involving animals bred out-of-state. It took effect in January 2021.

Despite those laws, direct sales of rabbits are still permitted, including online, and illegal street sales also occur in which baby bunnies are sometimes deceptively marketed as adult "dwarfs."

These rabbits are rarely spayed or neutered, and purchasers can often find themselves dealing with one or more litters of unwanted rabbits, increasing the burden on city shelters and rescue groups.

"Because each pet adoption is based on a detailed consultation with an adoptions counselor to ensure it is a good fit for both the animal and the person, we would not caution adopting a rabbit due to the time of year," San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson told CNS.

Thompson added that the SDHS "will assist folks interested in adopting a rabbit to learn all they need to know to have a happy, harmonious relationship with their new furry friend. Part of that discussion is how long an animal is expected to live, proper nutrition and housing, and the commitment it takes to ensure they live a healthy and happy life."

The organization has a resource page for small animals such as rabbits at sdhumane.org/about-us/news-center/stories/rabbit-care.html.

Rabbits are not low-maintenance pets. They require a specific diet, humane indoor housing in a bunny-proofed room, and veterinary care can be expensive. They're also not ideal pets for small children, as they respond best to quiet energy and can be easily spooked by the hyperactivity of a child.

However, for those who are willing to make a 10- to 12-year commitment and learn about their specific needs, domestic rabbits can be wonderful companions.

Animal advocates offer a series of basic tips:

— Domestic rabbits should be kept indoors at all times.

— Rabbits need to be spayed or neutered as soon as they're old enough (between four and six months) to avoid unnecessary breeding and to aid their health.

— Once they've been spayed or neutered, bunnies should be paired with a mate who's also been spayed or neutered for lifelong companionship. Single bunnies can be lonely and depressed.

— They should be fed a diet of unlimited timothy hay (or alfalfa hay for rabbits under 6 months), plus a daily portion of leafy greens and limited pellets.

— They should never be kept in cages, as they need room to hop around and exercise their legs.

— They need to be thoroughly groomed every two to three months to remove excess fur and have their nails trimmed.

— They're aggressive chewers, and need to be kept away from electrical cords and anything that can be dangerous if ingested, such as taped or glued boxes.

— Bunnies who stop eating or appear to be in pain can die within 36 hours, and need immediate care from a veterinarian trained in rabbit care.

More information is available at https://www.sdhumane.org/about-us/news-center/stories/rabbit-care.html, bunnyworldfoundation.org/bunny-care-overview/, or rabbit.org

Officials also warn the public that Easter baskets can pose a danger to household pets. Colorful eggs, plastic grass, candy and chocolate can all be toxic if ingested by animals.

