Butterfly Jungle experience returns to San Diego Zoo Safari Park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Spring is in the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, bringing with it a beloved seasonal attraction known as the Butterfly Jungle.

The immersive exhibit, which opened this week, offers visitors a chance to walk among more than 1,000 vibrant butterflies.

For young visitors like Bellamy Tasvibi, the experience is nothing short of enchanting.

"That one looks like a dragon!" she exclaimed while observing the butterflies up close.

When asked how many she spotted inside the exhibit, her enthusiastic response was, "One hundred and ten!"

Guests of all ages are welcome inside Butterfly Jungle, where butterflies flutter freely, landing on hats, shoulders, and even outstretched hands.

"They're all around you. They're not shy at all," Bellamy's mother shared. "I didn’t know it was going to be this many and ... everywhere."

For others, the exhibit holds sentimental value. Marlene Warner, another guest, reminisced about her mother’s love for butterflies.

"She had butterfly bushes in her yard and was really into it, so this reminds me of her."

Beyond the visual spectacle, Butterfly Jungle supports crucial conservation work. Marco Wendt, a Wildlife Ambassador with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, explained that proceeds from ticket sales help fund conservation efforts, including initiatives to protect two endangered butterfly species in San Diego County: the Quino checkerspot and Laguna Mountains skipper.

"You're going to leave with your heart full of hope," Wendt said. "And your heart’s going to smile knowing you're part of something bigger."

The exhibit will be open through April 20, giving guests plenty of time to enjoy this unique, up-close encounter with nature. Tickets can be reserved online through the San Diego Zoo Safari Park website.