Busy Thanksgiving Eve for travelers at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The day before Thanksgiving started off rather busy at San Diego International Airport, as officials anticipate about 75,000 travelers making their way through the airport on Wednesday.

Experts have warned that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest travel days at airports across the U.S. -- and Wednesday happened to be the day that Julie Grogan and her family decided to leave the country.

"We're gonna travel to Puerto Vallarta," said Grogan.

It's something new for Grogan and her family, who usually celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday in the States.

"Arrive early, which is what we did … three hours early so we're gonna travel to Puerto Vallarta," said Grogan.

She said her family had researched before taking the sky and knew it might be busy.

Airport officials said travelers should expect delays when arriving at the airport because of the ongoing construction at Terminal 1.

The curbside rushes are expected to be from 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

"Do all the stuff you can beforehand. We had to download special apps first, I had never done that before and I still had to go verify my passport beforehand … it's just allowing that extra time. [Also] get your parking done beforehand. He [Grogan’s husband] paid for the parking structure so that we didn't have to deal with somebody else dropping us off or trying to take an Uber or a Lyft with everybody else that's probably trying to do that," Grogan explained.

The airport is reminding people to make those spot reservations in advance. There are nearly 5,000 covered parking spots in both terminal parking lots.