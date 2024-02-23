Businesses still working to recover one month after massive flooding

GRANT HILL, Calif. (KGTV) — It's been one month since floodwaters devastated San Diego, including the Grant Hill neighborhood.

10News spoke with a business about the recovery process and what it's doing to get back up and running.

"[The] first notice was that the sensors started going off around the building. We realized we had water in the building. We drove down as fast as we could," said Robb Harvey, the co-owner of K St Kreative.

K St Kreative's space consists of a recording studio, art studios, office spaces, and rehearsal rooms.

Harvey said not only was the building damaged, but many high-end instruments and equipment, too.

"We had a grand piano underwater, guitars floating... microphones underwater," Harvey said.

Crews got to work shortly after the flood doing repairs.

"During the day, we're essentially getting the drywall put back in, the insulation. At night we're painting, we're running new cables," he said.

Harvey estimates the total cost of damages to be over $300,000.

Their insurance does not cover flooding caused by natural disasters.

So far, they've secured more than $25,000, mainly through GoFundMe.

They also plan to apply for assistance through FEMA.

"We're not sure how much we qualify for as a small business, but we are going through the process of submitting and hopefully getting some support from FEMA," Harvey said.

Harvey hopes to finish the rehearsal rooms and office spaces by next week.

But, while the repairs are moving quickly, the emotional toll may take longer to overcome.

"It rains ever so slightly, and I'm jumping out of bed, checking cameras, so I'm definitely going to be on edge for some time," Harvey said.

